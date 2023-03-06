Marshall Wace LLP Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,737,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.4 %

JWN opened at $19.80 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

