Marshall Wace LLP Has $35.99 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,866 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $35,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nutanix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $885,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.62 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.