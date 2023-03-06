Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,030 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.75% of Calix worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

CALX stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

