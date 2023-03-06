Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,425,743 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425,743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after buying an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NYSE:SQM opened at $89.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

