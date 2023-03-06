Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

About Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading

