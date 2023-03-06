Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $549.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

