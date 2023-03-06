Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 14,700 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.44 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $714.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

