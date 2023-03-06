Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,672 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,399. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPI stock opened at $232.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.