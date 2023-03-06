Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,672 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
GPI stock opened at $232.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.83%.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.
