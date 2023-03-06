Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 8,315 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Alkermes worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

