Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

