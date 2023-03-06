Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

