Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 13,875 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

SPOT stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

