Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,871 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

ENSG stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

See Also

