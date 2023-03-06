Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.08 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,327.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $735,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

