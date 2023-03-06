Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,927 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.26 on Monday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

