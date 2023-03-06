Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 769 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

