Mask Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.24 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00014720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $224.99 million and $49.24 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

