Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Materion worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.00. 22,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

