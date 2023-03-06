Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Peter Presunka Sells 6,828 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CAO Peter Presunka sold 6,828 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $19,323.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,078 shares in the company, valued at $51,160.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matterport Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $855.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Get Matterport alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport Company Profile

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.