Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CAO Peter Presunka Sells 6,828 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CAO Peter Presunka sold 6,828 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $19,323.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,078 shares in the company, valued at $51,160.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matterport Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $855.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
