Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 181,742 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 84,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

