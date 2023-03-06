Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Cut by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

