MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $29.48 or 0.00131321 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $131.21 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00039083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00219959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.93 or 1.00001784 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.88903794 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,321,666.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

