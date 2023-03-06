Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $435,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $11.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,519.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,507.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,369.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.