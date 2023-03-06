Mina Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $707.83 million and $21.24 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00423376 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.25 or 0.28617446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,009,394,813 coins and its circulating supply is 858,500,932 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,009,394,812.8400393 with 858,500,931.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.81756358 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $20,966,822.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

