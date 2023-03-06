MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.55

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 5205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MNSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
MINISO Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
