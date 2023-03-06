MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.55

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 5205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

