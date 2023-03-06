MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

