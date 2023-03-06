Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,701 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Momentive Global by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,141,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 6,909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,407,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Momentive Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,215 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,475,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Momentive Global Stock Performance

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.18 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.