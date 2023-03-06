Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 5.1%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 365,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 216,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,636,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at $45,908,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

