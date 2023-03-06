Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $298.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

