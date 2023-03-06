Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Stock Position Raised by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 163,334 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 207,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,288. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

