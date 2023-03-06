Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003761 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $112.32 million and $1.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00390421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00673419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00086649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00553181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009758 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

