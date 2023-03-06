National Bankshares Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,279. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28. The company has a market cap of C$906.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.98.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7565789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

