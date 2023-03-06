National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

