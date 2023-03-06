National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

