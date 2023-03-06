Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $179.58 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $179.58 million and $5.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,531.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00393509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00674843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00551747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,425,947,647 coins and its circulating supply is 39,898,598,220 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

