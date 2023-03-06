Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $173.90 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00396569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00667373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00548576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,418,549,366 coins and its circulating supply is 39,892,535,287 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

