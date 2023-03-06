Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.25. 2,171,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,065. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

