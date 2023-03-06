Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.23. 336,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 659,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

Nevro Trading Down 6.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,217.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after buying an additional 101,158 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

