New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises approximately 4.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.81% of New Relic worth $31,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 120,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

