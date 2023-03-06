Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,886 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIND traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 29,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,048. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

