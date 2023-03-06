Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.06. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 48,999 shares changing hands.

KIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

