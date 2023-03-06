Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $33.35 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

