Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $33.35

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $34.56. Nextracker shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 193,173 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Nextracker Stock Up 3.7 %
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nextracker (NXT)
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.