Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $33.35

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $34.56. Nextracker shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 193,173 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Up 3.7 %

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.