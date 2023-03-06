NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 6.4% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.55% of NICE worth $65,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.13. 33,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.78.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

