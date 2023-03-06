Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.15

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 502650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nicola Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,915.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

