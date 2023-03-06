NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.7% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 114,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,743. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

