Northland Securities Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Market Perform

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

