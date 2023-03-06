Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,953 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $35,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

