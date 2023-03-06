NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. NVE makes up about 2.4% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of NVE worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. 17,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $375.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.21. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.54%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

