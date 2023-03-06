NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.70. 12,224,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,261,992. The company has a market capitalization of $594.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

